Emergency crews respond to wildland fire in Glacier County

GREAT FALLS — Blackfeet Tribe public information officer James McNeely says the fire is just west of the community of Blackfoot (several miles northeast of Browning), and all residents of that area need to evacuate. If you need a place to go, the middle school gym will be open

Emergency crews from several agencies - Blackfeet Fire Management, Chief Mountain Hot Shots, DES, BIA, BLES, and EMS - are working to get the fire contained.

If you need assistance call Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 338-4000.



(1st Report, 11:26 a.m.) There is a large wildland fire burning on the east side of Browning; the fire sparked early Sunday.

Glacier Country Disaster & Emergency Preparedness said in a Facebook post that that the fire started east of Town Pump, and that "all fire departments" have responded.

Browning resident Gwen Kicking Woman said that it is about a mile east of Blackfeet Community College, and that emergency crews rescued several horses that were in danger.

Powerful winds are fueling the fire and hampering the efforts of firefighters.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries, and no reports that the fire is directly threatening any buildings or structure.

The cause of the fire is not yet known; we will update you if we get more information.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the region, meaning that critical fire weather conditions are in effect, with strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures that contribute to extreme fire behavior.