Evacuation notices issued near East Fork Fire

An evacuation notice has been issued for some residents in the area of the East Fork Fire burning in Flathead and Lincoln counties.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation notice for an area south of Styker and just north of Olney as well as for the Good Creek area.

The East Fork Fire is estimated to be 3,000 acres.

Fire officials say they are concerned that lower humidity and high temperatures — combined with forecasted winds as high as 40 mph — could push the fire eastward on Friday.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office have issued pre-evacuation notices for residents in the potential fire path.

Aircraft are being used to check fire growth including retardant, helicopters, and scoopers.

There are 266 personnel assigned to the East Fork Fire with additional resources arriving Friday.

