Evacuation orders in place due to wildfires near Hungry Horse Reservoir

HUNGRY HORSE - Evacuation orders are in a place for a community near Hungry Horse Reservoir as a handful of fires burn in the Flathead National Forest.

The residential community of Heinrude, which is on the west side of Hungry Horse Reservoir Road, is under an evacuation order.

That's because four fires, now called the Tin Soldier Complex, are burning about 17 miles east of Swan Lake.

At last report, one fire was less than an acre in size, but the other three ranged from 160 to almost 800 acres.

Current Acres burned as of Aug. 2, 2023:



Bruce Fire – 791 acres at 0% containment

Kah Mtn Fire – 521 acres at 0% containment

Sullivan Fire – 160 acres at 0% containment

Con Kelly Fire – 0.25 acres – containment line has been established by rappelers. Bucket drops have been used to cool down areas of heat.

The fires associated with the Tin Soldier Complex were started by lightning on Saturday, July 30.

All of the fires have been showing active behavior.