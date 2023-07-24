Evacuation orders, warning remain in effect near Colt Fire

MISSOULA - Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place near the Colt Fire which is burning 15 miles northwest of the town of Seeley Lake.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for the following locations:



Highway 83 between mile marker 31 (Beaver Creek Road) south to mile marker 27, including residences in Rovero Flats.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for the following locations:

Residences on Beaver Creek Road (near the summit).

Residences on the north and south ends of Lake Inez

Homes on the east side of Lake Inez, along Highway 83, are NOT under any evacuation warnings or orders.

It should be noted that because of the possibility of rapidly changing conditions, an Evacuation Order may be issued with no prior notice or warning.

Home and property owners in the surrounding area should remain vigilant and prepared. Have an evacuation plan for family, pets, and livestock; sign up for emergency alerts at Smart911.com; and be familiar with the Missoula County evacuation processand what an order and warning means.

Citizens are encouraged to register for Smart 911 to receive emergency alerts on their cell phone via text message, email and/or phone call. This is a free service. Click on the Smart911link to register.

Highway 83 is open at this time. However, for the safety of Firefighters and First Responders, people are asked not to stop along the road. Due to fire activity and smoke across the roadway, visibility is impaired. There is also an increase in traffic including emergency response vehicles, large equipment, and law enforcement.

People who have been evacuated and are in need of shelter should contact the Red Cross at 406-215-1514. An evacuation shelter in Ovando is on standby if needed.

