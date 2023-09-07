Evacuation, pre-evacuation orders lifted near River Road East Fire

THOMPSON FALLS – Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders have been lifted for residents near the River Road East Fire burning in the Paradise area.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office notes some of the areas covered by the announcement include Camas Prairie, Montana Highway 200, Montana Highway 135, River Road East and Paradise.

The River Road East Fire was reported on August 18, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. six miles southeast of Plains. High winds caused the blaze to spread rapidly and display extreme fire behavior.

Over 50 structures, including 15 primary residences have been destroyed as a result of the blaze.

The blaze has burned 17,310 acres and is 54% contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.