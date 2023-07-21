Evacuation Warning issued in area of Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake

MISSOULA - An Evacuation Warning has been issued for some residents in the area of the Colt Fire which is burning 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning for residents along Montana Highway 83, between Rainy Lake to Summit Lake.

A social media post notes that "conditions can change quickly! If fire activity increases, emergency personnel may not have time to make personal notifications."

People who see a slow-moving emergency vehicle with lights and alternating siren tones moving through the area, it's time to evacuate.