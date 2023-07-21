Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Colt Fire outside of Seeley Lake grows to 200 acres

Colt Fire
U.S. Forest Service
The lightning-sparked Colt Fire is burning 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.
Colt Fire
Colt Fire Map
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 17:29:07-04

SEELEY LAKE - A wildfire burning outside of the town of Seeley Lake has grown to 200 acres.

The Colt Fire is active and burning in heavy heavy dead and down timber west of Colt Lake, approximately 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.

Fire managers report the blaze grew late Thursday afternoon and crews had to be pulled from the fire due to the increased activity.
No injuries were reported.

Colt Fire Map
The lightning-sparked Colt Fire is burning 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.

Firefighters were back manning the lines on Friday morning and are being aided by aircraft.

A Complex Incident Management Team has been ordered will take over battling the fire on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The Colt Fire was sparked by lightning on Monday, July 17, and was first detected the following morning.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!