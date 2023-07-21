Colt Fire outside of Seeley Lake grows to 200 acres

SEELEY LAKE - A wildfire burning outside of the town of Seeley Lake has grown to 200 acres.

The Colt Fire is active and burning in heavy heavy dead and down timber west of Colt Lake, approximately 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.



Fire managers report the blaze grew late Thursday afternoon and crews had to be pulled from the fire due to the increased activity.

No injuries were reported.

MTN News The lightning-sparked Colt Fire is burning 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.

Firefighters were back manning the lines on Friday morning and are being aided by aircraft.

A Complex Incident Management Team has been ordered will take over battling the fire on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The Colt Fire was sparked by lightning on Monday, July 17, and was first detected the following morning.

No structures are threatened at this time.