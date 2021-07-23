Evacuation warning issued near Sanders County wildfire

THOMPSON FALLS — The Sanders County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Warning due to the 2,043-acre Thorne Creek fire which was part of the West Lolo Complex fires.

The warning is in effect for the “Graves North” and “Graves South” areas. The areas are described as “from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and the railroad tracks.”

Deputies will be gathering pre-evacuation information from residents as they work through the area door-to-door beginning Friday. Residents in these areas should be prepared to evacuate if conditions warrant.

People are urged to sign up for emergency notifications at Hyper-Reach for Sanders County.

Command of the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire was returned to the Superior Ranger District at 8 p.m. on July 22. Command of the Thorne Creek Fire was transferred to the local Plains/Thompson Falls Type 3 incident management team.

There are 292 people assigned to battle the lightning-sparked fire that is burning 5 miles northeast of Thompson Falls.

