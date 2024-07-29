Evacuation warning lifted near Miller Peak Fire

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has lifted the evacuation warning for residents near the 2,700-acre Miller Peak Fire as containment has grown to 65%.

The warning had been in effect for residents from 14380 Upper Miller Creek Road to the junction of the West Fork Schwartz Creek Road and then from the Junction of West Fork Schwartz Creek Road to 7018 West Fork Schwartz Creek Road.

MTN News

The Sheriff's Office is urging residents in the area to remain vigilant and to sign up for Smart911.com.

There are 529 people assigned to the fire which was first detected on July 14. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.