Evacuations taking place near South Yaak fire

TROY — Evacuations are taking place near the South Yaak fire which is burning near Troy.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is evacuating residents on East Side Road, west of the fire due to a northward spread of the blaze.

Firefighters have spent the past few days reducing vegetation and setting up pumps and hoses around these properties to make them more defensible against the fire.

Meanwhile, residents on the west side of Yaak Mountain, along Kilbrennan Lake Road, are being allowed to return to their homes under a pre-evacuation notice.

Residents on the southern end of the fire area, near the junction of Kilbrennan Lake Road, are able to return home but must be ready to evacuate should it be necessary.

The South Yaak fire over 1,500 acres approximately four miles northwest of Troy.