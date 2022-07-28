Watch Now
Fire burning 798 acres in Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

Clover Fire, July 28, 2022
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jul 28, 2022
DILLON - A lightning-caused wildfire burning south of Ennis and Virginia City in the Beaverhead - Deerlodge National Forest is now at 798 acres and 13% contained.

The fire was reported on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m. and is located at the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek.

Fire managers note the blaze is burning in dead and down timber.

Warm, dry weather provided good conditions for successful burnout operations at the fire's northeast and east flanks, strengthening the containment line along Gravelly Range Road and west of Clover Meadows Dispersed Camping and Picnic Area.

Along the south and west portions of the Clover Fire, firefighters are scouting and preparing fireline. Along the north and east flanks, crews continue to monitor burnout operations, as hose lay is installed along Warm Springs Road northwest of the fire.

VIDEO EXTRA: Time-lapse video of Clover Fire

Smoke is expected to be visible for the coming days in the Ruby Valley and along portions of the Madison Valley, as fire behavior increases with higher daytime temperatures and reduced humidity.

Crews continue to suppress the Clover Fire by preparing containment lines along the south and west flanks.

There is currently a crew of 98 battling the blaze.

