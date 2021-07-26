Wildfire Fire burning near Evaro Sunday

EVARO — The Confederated Salish And Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire dispatch confirmed there is a fire about six acres in size burning near Evaro.

Officials say it started around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and crews worked on it along with Arlee Fire.

It is lined with heavy equipment. A helicopter and two single air tankers have been deployed, and crews will work with engines to contain the fire Sunday night.

CSKT dispatch confirmed the fire is person caused.

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.