Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Wildfire Fire burning near Evaro Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
Posted at 9:50 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 00:05:32-04

EVARO — The Confederated Salish And Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire dispatch confirmed there is a fire about six acres in size burning near Evaro.

Officials say it started around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and crews worked on it along with Arlee Fire.

It is lined with heavy equipment. A helicopter and two single air tankers have been deployed, and crews will work with engines to contain the fire Sunday night.

CSKT dispatch confirmed the fire is person caused.

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere