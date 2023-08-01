Fire crews working to contain wildfire starts across Flathead National Forest

KALISPELL — The dry lightning storm that hit northwest Montana over the weekend sparked 17 new fires in the Flathead National Forest.

The fires are in remote areas of the national forest and range anywhere from a tenth-of-an-acre to 100 acres in size.

Flathead National Forest Public Affairs Officer Kira Powell said fire crews quickly jumped on containment efforts utilizing partnerships with local fire agencies.

She said fire crews are working from both the ground and air attacking fires directly while building containment lines.

She said the number of resources allotted to fighting each fire is determined on a case-by-case basis.

“Luckily we have enough fire crews to really put initial attack efforts into a lot of the fires that we get, we do prioritize our responses to align with protecting values at risk, like homes, infrastructures, cell towers, and we also prioritize public and firefighter safety," added Powell.

Powell reminds everyone that firefighters have their hands full with lightning start fires, she asks the public to remain diligent in their fire prevention efforts.