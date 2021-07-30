Fire danger closes Northwest MT private timberlands to public

KALISPELL — Private timberlands across northwest Montana are closing to public access and recreation beginning on Aug. 2 due to extreme fire danger.

Green Diamond Resource Company, SPP Montana, Flathead Ridge Ranch, MKH Montana, and F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber are closing all of their lands to all public access. Stimson Lumber Company announced the closure of its lands on Thursday.

The restrictions which include firewood cutting, nonmotorized use, and walk-in use will remain in effect until further notice.

The lands owned by Green Diamond Resource Company, SPP Montana, Flathead Ridge Ranch, and MKH Montana are former Weyerhaeuser lands and encompass approximately 600,000 acres across northwest Montana.

