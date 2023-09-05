Fire danger dropped to 'low' in Missoula County

MISSOULA - Officials have dropped the fire danger level to "low" in Missoula County in response to the recent cooler and wetter weather.

“Low fire danger does not mean NO fire danger,” noted Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Fire Prevention Specialist Kristin Mortenson. “A warming fire left to smolder or an illegal debris burn can still cause a wildfire. Please only burn when it is legal — which is not at this time in Missoula County — and make sure that your campfire is cold to the touch before you leave it.”

Outdoor burning remains closed in Missoula County.

Visit www.MissoulaCounty.us/airquality or https://mcfpa.org/ for more information on outdoor burning seasons, permits, and current fire danger.