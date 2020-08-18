Fire danger hiked to "very high" in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Fire managers in the Flathead have moved the area's fire danger rating to "very high."

The elevated fire danger is in effect for the Flathead National Forest, Glacier National Park, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Swan Unit, Stillwater Unit, and Kalispell Unit, and other local state lands.

Flathead County as a whole is also at a very high fire danger.

Fire managers move the fire danger rating to very high when fires start easily from all causes, immediately after ignition, spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity. All fires are potentially serious.

Fire managers note that the very high fire danger means people should think twice before starting a campfire or working with heavy equipment during the heat of the day.

“We’ve responded to multiple escaped campfires in the past two weeks,” said Flathead National Forest Hungry Horse District Fire Management Officer Andy Huntsberger.

“Stick close to your barbeques, make sure your campfire is dead out when you leave, and make sure to extinguish cigarettes completely. Give us a hand in the coming weeks as we reach peak fire season," he added in a news release.

Contact the Community Preparedness Specialist for the Kalispell Unit of the DNRC at (406) 751-2270 for information on how to prepare for wildfire season.