Fire danger hiked to "very high" in Missoula area

MISSOULA — The continued hot and dry weather has prompted fire managers to hike the fire danger in Missoula County to "very high" effective immediately.

Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, and immediately spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity.

The Missoula area experienced 22 new wildland fires this past week, with 14 of those caused by humans, a news release states.

There are no fire restrictions in place in the county at this time but outdoor burning by permit remains closed in Missoula County as well as in our surrounding counties.

Residents and visitors are urged to use extra caution when outdoors due to the dry fuels and to click here to learn of fire restrictions that are in place throughout Montana.

Missoula County has had 67 total wildland fires since the beginning of the year, with 80% of those being human-caused.

"Double-check to make sure trailer chains aren’t dragging; mow before 10:00 a.m. and remove rocks from your mowing path; ensure chainsaws and other equipment have approved spark arrestors; weld on a paved, enclosed area; always have a fire extinguisher ready; and always, ALWAYS, make sure that your campfire is DEAD OUT! Drown, stir, drown some more, then feel. If it is too hot to touch, then it is too hot to leave. One less spark is one less wildfire,” requests DNRC Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention Specialist Kristin Mortenson.

Click here for more information on fire prevention. Recreators are also encouraged to visit www.BeOutdoorSafe.org to plan a safe, fun visit to our incredible Montana wilds.

The Bitterroot National Forest and the Flathead Indian Reservation are also moving to "very high" fire danger.