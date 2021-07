MISSOULA — Crews are battling a grass fire that is spreading quickly in the area of Waterworks Hill in Missoula.

The fire is kicking up smoke that can easily be seen from Interstate 90 near the Orange Street exit.

The flames are moving uphill quickly to the north and east.

A helicopter has been called in to assist in the firefighting efforts.

The Missoula Fire Department is asking that people avoid the area.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.