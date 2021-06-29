Fire danger level raised to high on Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON — Officials are raising the fire danger on the Bitterroot National Forest due to the extremely hot weather and dry fuel conditions.

The fire danger will be raised to “high” beginning Wednesday.

When fire danger is “high” fires will start from most causes. Fires will spread rapidly, and short-distance spotting is common, notes Bitterroot National Forest spokesman Tod McKay. Additionally, fine dead fuels ignite readily, and unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape.

Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when camping and to remember to properly maintain and extinguish campfires.

“We are several weeks ahead of normal with our current conditions resembling mid-to-late July,” said Fire Management Officer Mark Wilson. “Things are drying out quickly this year, and spring rains resulted in a good crop of grass that can feed a wildfire. People need to be careful when camping, driving in the backcountry and cutting firewood.”

“High” fire danger was not declared “high” until July 15. This year, firefighters on the Bitterroot National Forest have extinguished 11 human-caused fires and five lightning fires.

Those planning camping trips should follow these fire safety tips: