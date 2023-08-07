Fire danger lowered to "high" in Missoula County, part of Lolo National Forest

MISSOULA – Widespread rain and sustained cooler temperatures have prompted fire protection agencies to lower the fire danger in Missoula County to "high," effective immediately.

Fire officials say that people should still use caution as high, dry grasses and needles can still ignite easily and fires can spread rapidly and may be difficult to control. Unattended campfires are likely to escape, and high intensity burning is likely to occur on slopes and concentrated grassy areas.

“Hotter, drier conditions are predicted to return, so we need to continue to be very careful. It is still fire season,” cautions Missoula City Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Philip Keating. “Rain can lead to complacency, but we need to remain diligent in doing our part to prevent wildfire starts. High temperatures and drier conditions will return, so please do not burn your debris piles and make sure to properly extinguish your campfires.”

On average, three out of every four wildfires in Missoula County are human-caused. Recreational fires are illegal within Missoula City limits, and there are areas in Montana that are currently in fire restrictions.

The Seeley, Ninemile, and Missoula Ranger Districts on the Lolo National Forest have also lowered fire danger from "very high" to "high" due to cooler temperatures and precipitation this weekend across the east side of the forest.

The Plains/Thompson Falls and Superior Ranger District remains in "very high" fire danger as the west side of the forest did not receive a similar rainfall amount.

Outdoor burning is closed in Missoula, Mineral, and Sanders counties.

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for more information on fire restrictions across Montana.

