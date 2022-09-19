Fire danger lowered to 'high' on Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON - Our recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have prompted officials to lower the fire danger on the Bitterroot National Forest to "high."

Forest officials have also lifted the Stage II Fire Restrictions that gave been in place since mid-August.

The change campfires will again be allowed and the afternoon firewood restrictions have been lifted.

Open burning is currently prohibited in Ravalli County.

However, camp and cooking fires are still allowed.

Forest officials note that while fire danger has lessened, fire season is not over.

Additional fire restriction and burn ban information can be found at www.mtfireinfo.org .

There have been 63 wildfires on the Bitterroot National Forest this summer; 11 were human-caused and 52 were started by lightning.