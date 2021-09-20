Fire danger lowered to “moderate on Bitterroot NF

HAMILTON — Fire danger in the Bitterroot National Forest is being dropped from “high” to “moderate" thanks to recent cooler temperatures and precipitation over the weekend.

Forest officials note that although fire danger is moderate, fires can start from most accidental causes, especially in grassland areas where fire will burn briskly and spread rapidly on windy days.

People are being reminded to always extinguish campfires and be cautious and responsible with all potential ignition sources.

Bitterroot National Forest firefighters have responded to 76 fires this year; 44 lightning fires and 13 human-caused fires.

