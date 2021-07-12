Fire danger raised to 'Extreme' in Missoula County

Missoula County fire officials have raised the fire danger in the Missoula area to "Extreme" effective immediately.

According to a press release, the change is due to hot and dry conditions with a lack of forecast precipitation. During extreme fire danger, fires start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely.

“With conditions already so dry and with no reprieve in sight, in addition to much needed resources already getting stretched thin with the local and national fire situation, it is critical that the public exercise caution while recreating outdoors,” says Ashleigh Burwick, Fire Management Officer for the Missoula Unit of the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation’s Southwestern Land Office.

Athough the fire danger has been raised to the highest level, there are no fire restrictions in place in the Missoula area other than outdoor burning by permit, which remains closed in Missoula County and surrounding counties. The implementation of area fire restrictions is under discussion, according to the release.

You can prepare for wildfire emergencies by signing up for Missoula County emergency alerts through smart911.com and following wildfire preparedness tips listed on MCFPA.org.

