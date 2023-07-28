Watch Now
Fire danger raised to “extreme” on Kootenai National Forest

The fire danger level has been raised to “extreme” on the Kootenai National Forest.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jul 28, 2023
LIBBY – The fire danger level has been raised to “extreme” on the Kootenai National Forest.

“With the weekend here and more hot days in sight, please use caution while out recreating,” a social media post states. “Due to the hot, dry conditions, the fire danger on the forest has been elevated to Extreme.”

Additionally, Stage I Fire Restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, across the Kootenai National Forest, Flathead National Forest, Glacier National Park, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation - Northwestern Land Office, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 1, and Lincoln County, Flathead County, and Sanders County.

No campfires are allowed on the Kootenai National Forest, even at designated recreation sites.

Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/kootenai for additional information on Stage I Fire Restrictions. Current wildfire and restrictions information can be found at https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.

