Fire danger raised to 'extreme' on Lolo National Forest

MISSOULA - The Lolo National Forest is joining Missoula County in hiking the fire danger level to "extreme," effective immediately.

Under extreme fire danger, fires of all types start quickly and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious and forest officials note the fires are very difficult to fight and may become very dangerous and often last for several days.

The Lolo National Forest is not currently under fire restrictions; however, people are being urged to remain cautious and vigilant with campfires. Never leave a campfire unattended and ensure it is cool to the touch before leaving your campsite.

A social media post notes that last week alone, three small fires started due to human causes. The Lolo National Forest is also expecting an increase in lightning activity over the next few days and crews will remain on high alert.