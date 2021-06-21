Fire danger raised to high in Yellowstone National Park

The parkwide fire danger in Yellowstone National Park has been raised to high, according to a park news release.

The release said there are currently no active fires in Yellowstone, and no fire restrictions are planned or in place.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Remember: soak, stir, feel, repeat.

In the event of closures that affect Yellowstone roads, they will be listed on the park roads page on the YNP website.

Closures that affect park trails and trailheads will be listed on Yellowstone's backcountry situation report.

You can stay up-to-date on current fire activity in Yellowstone by visiting this page.