Fire danger raised to “high” on Flathead Indian Reservation

Bitterroot National Forest
The Bitterroot National Forest has lowered its fire danger to “high” due to the recent cooler weather and precipitation.
High Fire Danger
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jun 29, 2021
RONAN — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire have raised the fire danger on the Flathead Indian Reservation to “high” due to the rising temperatures and lack of moisture.

High fire danger means that dry grasses and needles ignite easily, fires can spread rapidly and may be difficult to control. Unattended campfires are likely to escape.

Outdoor burning by permit is also now closed on the Flathead Indian Reservation. Additionally, debris burning will resume after the fire season, typically on October 1.

People are being urged to exercise caution when outdoors. Tribal fire officials also note that fireworks are prohibited on all state and federal classified forestlands.

