Fire danger raised to moderate in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The fire danger in Missoula County has been hiked to moderate due to our rising temperatures and a lack of rainfall.

Wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) raised the fire danger effective immediately.

When fire danger is moderate, fires readily start in open, dry grassland and will burn and spread quickly on windy days. Most wood fires will spread slowly to moderately.

While outdoor burning with a permit is still open in Missoula County, MCFPA is urgeing residents to not burn on windy days and to make sure to activate their permits every day they intend to burn.

Residents are reminded to have adequate water on-scene and a tool suitable for throwing dirt to help keep debris burns from escaping while burning.

Click here to purchase, renew, and/or activate burn permits. Visit MCFPA.org to learn more about outdoor burning seasons, permits, and safe burning tips.

