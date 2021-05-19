Fire near Olney burns 27 acres

OLNEY — Crews are mopping up after a fire that broke out Tuesday near the Olney Refuse Site with Olney Fire and Ambulance reporting a total of 27 acres have burned.

The wind caught a grass fire which then spread it into the trees, according to a social media post from the Whitefish Fire Department.

Olney Fire along with several other agencies -- including the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the US Forest Service, the West Valley and Whitefish fire departments -- responded to the scene.