Fire restrictions lifted across Northwest Montana

Fire restrictions were lifted across Northwest Montana Friday.

Interagency fire managers rescinded Stage I and II Fire Restrictions that were in effect due to elevated fire danger conditions across Northwest Montana.

Widespread precipitation across Northwest Montana has reduced fire danger allowing for fire restrictions to be lifted.

This applies to Flathead National Forest, Kootenai National Forest, Glacier National Park, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation - Northwestern Land Office, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 1, Lake County, Lincoln County, Flathead County, and Sanders County.

Northwest Montana fire danger conditions have moderated and the threat of human-caused fires growing out of control is reduced.

Agencies are requesting the public to exercise caution with recreational campfires and continue to practice fire prevention throughout the remainder of summer and into the fall.

Debris burning is not permitted until October 1st in Northwest Montana except for within the Libby Outdoor Burning Control Area where debris burning is not permitted until April 1, 2024.

For current wildfire and restrictions information please visit: https://www.mtfireinfo.org/

