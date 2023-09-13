Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Fire restrictions removed in Granite County

There are currently no jurisdictions with fire restrictions in place within the Missoula Restrictions Area.
Fire Restrictions
MTN News
Fire Restrictions
Posted at 12:48 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 14:48:20-04

MISSOULA - Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Granite County have been rescinded.

The decision made on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, means there are currently no fire restrictions in place within the Missoula Restrictions Area.

Additional information about fire restrictions throughout Montana can be found at https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.

Fire officials note that recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have helped reduce fire danger.

A news release notes that to date, an average of 70% of wildfires in the Missoula Restrictions Area have been human-caused.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!