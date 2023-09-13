Fire restrictions removed in Granite County

MISSOULA - Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Granite County have been rescinded.

The decision made on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, means there are currently no fire restrictions in place within the Missoula Restrictions Area.

Additional information about fire restrictions throughout Montana can be found at https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.

Fire officials note that recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have helped reduce fire danger.

A news release notes that to date, an average of 70% of wildfires in the Missoula Restrictions Area have been human-caused.