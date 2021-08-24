Watch
Fire restrictions to be eased on Flathead Indian Reservation

Posted at 11:16 AM, Aug 24, 2021
RONAN — Fire restrictions are set to be eased on Wednesday in the Mission Valley.

Fire managers across the Flathead Indian Reservation will rescind Stage I and Stage II fire restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

Widespread precipitation has lowered the fire danger to “High” and has provided relief for firefighters across western Montana.

Fire managers note while the fire danger has lessened, fire season in the Northern Rockies is not over. Warm, dry conditions will return to the area by mid-week.

The easing of the fire restrictions means campfires are allowed, and people can run internal combustion engines without restrictions. Click here for more information on fire restrictions in Montana.

Debris burning is closed until October 1, 2021, on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

