KALISPELL - Firefighters were called to a fire in the West Valley area of Kalispell Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

A helicopter was deployed to drop water on the blaze.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the fire was quickly contained to roughly 1 acre.

Heino said the fire was human-caused and believed to have started in a nearby ditch.

