Flathead County pre-evacuation warnings lifted near East Fork Fire

OLNEY – Pre-evacuation warnings that had been put in place for Flathead County residents in the area of the East Fork Fire have been lifted as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, in coordination with Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 6, made the decision as “the imminent risk of danger to life and properties in the vicinity of the East Fork Fire has diminished at this time,” a news release states.

The pre-evacuation warnings had been issued on Aug. 17, 2023, and Aug. 20, 2023.

Additional information can be found here or by contacting the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services at 406-758-2111.

The East Fork Fire has burned just over 5,100 acres and is 20% contained.