Flathead County to implement Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

KALISPELL - All of Flathead County will move into Stage 2 Fire Restrictions beginning on Aug. 5, 2023, at 12:01 a.m.

People can sign up for alerts here.

Below are the restrictions and exceptions for Stage 2:

1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.

2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

3. The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.:

a) Logging and Land clearing operations and Firewood cutting.

b) Outdoor welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, unless in an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

c) Using an explosive.

A one-hour patrol in the work area is required following the cessation of all activities as identified in #3 above.

4. Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

Exemptions:

1. Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

2. Persons on their private property can use BBQ grills that have an area that is barren or cleared of all surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device and have running water to the area.

3. Mowing lawns that are deep green and irrigated.

4. Operating generators with an approved spark-arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the generator.

5. Construction sites that are barren or cleared of all flammable materials are not restricted.

6. Operating motorized vehicles on designated roads and trails.

7. Agricultural operations are exempted.

8. Emergency Repair, Maintenance, Operations, or Construction of public utilities and railroads, required fire mitigation in place, tool, fire extinguisher, water pumps (Backpack or when welding pumper) on roadway or off the roadway.

9. Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

10. Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

11. All land within a city boundary is exempted.

12. Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.