Flathead fire officials ask people to help avoid sparking human caused wildfires

KALISPELL - Fire officials are saying fire season has finally begun after two small fires sparked in the Flathead on Wednesday.

Because of very low precipitation this year and brush and undergrowth are starting to dry out with the intense heat we have been seeing.

While lightning-caused fires are impossible to avoid, fire experts are looking to the community to help avoid any human-caused fires and limit the impacts this bad fire season could potentially have.

“You know, it's going to be interesting. Hopefully, we limit and don't have human-caused fires. And maybe we don't get a lot of lightning and we could get through without a bad one. But right now the conditions are set up that it could, it could, you know, it could be bad. I think right now the best thing is let's plan for it being bad. Let's prepare for it. And then we hope it doesn't happen. But, yeah, the conditions right now are trending toward that in the next very close while that we could have a bigger fire so let's just let's start preparing. Give us a hand, trying to prevent those human-caused fires would be greatly appreciated." - Flathead County Fire Warden Lincoln Chute.

In order to help prevent human-caused wildfires, people should make sure to keep campfires small and put them dead out before leaving them unattended. Additionally, make sure trailer safety chains do not drag on the ground and avoid parking in tall grass.

Finally, People should make sure to prepare their homes for fire season and remove all combustible material from around structures.

