Flathead National Forest moves to 'high' fire danger

KALISPELL - The fire danger level on Flathead National Forest has been hiked to "high."

Forest officials note that under high fire danger fires can start easily from most causes and small fuels — such as grasses and needles — will ignite readily.

Additionally, unattended campfires and brush fires are likely to escape. Fires will spread easily, with some areas of high-intensity burning on slopes or concentrated fuels.

Fires can become serious and difficult to control unless they are put out while they are still small.

A social media post also notes that 90% nationwide are human-caused and can be prevented.