Flathead, Sanders counties to remove fire restrictions

MISSOULA - Flathead and Sanders counties will be removing all fire restrictions on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at 12:01 a.m.

The transition from Stage 2 Fire Restrictions to no restrictions will also include all state land and private classified as forested land within both counties.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will remain in effect for the Flathead Indian Reservation, Lake and Granite counties, and all state land and private classified as forested land throughout Lake and Granite counties.

Additional information about fire restrictions in effect throughout Montana can be found at https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.

Under Stage 1 restrictions for Lake and Granite counties and the Flathead Indian Reservation, the following acts are prohibited until rescinded:



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire except within a developed recreation site or improved site. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Restrictions will remain in effect until there is a significant long-term change in fire danger and orders are rescinded, according to a news release.

The following restrictions will be in place by Sept. 2023, 12:01 a.m. within the Missoula Restrictions Area:

