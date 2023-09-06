Watch Now
Forest closure order lifted near East Fork Fire

MTN News
Posted at 9:59 AM, Sep 06, 2023
The East Fork Fire south of Eureka has burned 5,162 acres and is 44% contained.

The Flathead National Forest has rescinded a previously issued area closure order.

Additionally, the Kootenai National Forest and Flathead National Forest have issued a new revised road closure order.

Fire managers report crews have completed a hand line along the fire’s southern edge while a drone was used over over the eastern edge of the fire to identify hot spots.

There are 414 people assigned to the blaze which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

