Garceau Fire grows to over 6,300 acres

MTN News
Posted at 10:24 AM, Aug 20, 2022
HOT SPRINGS - The Garceau Fire burning outside of the town of Hot Springs is continuing to grow.

Newsy's Maritsa Georgiou reports an overnight Infrared Flight found the blaze has now grown to 6,317 acres.

The fire is burning 10 air miles west of Polson and six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports there are no evacuations and there are no structures threatened at this time.

However, Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch roads going up to Windy Gap are closed to through traffic.

Fire officials announced on Wednesday the Garceau Fire was sparked by an electric fence.

