Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Garnet Fire burning 100 acres east of Missoula

Aerial resources have been dropping water and retardant on the flames
Garrnet Fire
Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Garrnet Fire
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation crews are working a fire east of Missoula.

The Garnet Fire is burning at 100 acres, in heavy dead and down timber.

The blaze is burning aggressively, with spotting up to ¼-mile ahead of the fire.

Garnet Fire.png

Aerial resources have been dropping water and retardant on the flames due to difficulty in getting to the fire on the ground.

The Bitterroot Hotshots are also on scene and “engaging when safe opportunities are present,” a social media post states.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader