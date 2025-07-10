Garnet Fire burning 100 acres east of Missoula

MISSOULA — Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation crews are working a fire east of Missoula.

The Garnet Fire is burning at 100 acres, in heavy dead and down timber.

The blaze is burning aggressively, with spotting up to ¼-mile ahead of the fire.

MTN News

Aerial resources have been dropping water and retardant on the flames due to difficulty in getting to the fire on the ground.

The Bitterroot Hotshots are also on scene and “engaging when safe opportunities are present,” a social media post states.