Goose Fire continues to grow, thunderstorms pose threats

The Goose fire progressed about a mile and a half southward yesterday and overnight. Fire activity was due to high winds and extremely dry fuels.

The lightning-caused fire is currently at 3,236 acres near Hoodoo Pass, 32 miles from Ennis.

INCIWEB

Today, crews will scout areas to extend the existing handline near the southern portion of the fire. To the north, crews will further secure spot fires on the northeastern flank by digging handline and "plumbing" the area with hoses and water-handling equipment. The equipment will be shuttled across Cliff Lake by boat. Aerial resources will be assisting ground crews with bucket drops along the northern side of the fire and providing assistance in monitoring fire growth.

Engine crews are patrolling and monitoring area structures. Heavy equipment resources along Jackpine Road continue to make 1/4-1/2 mile of progress a day on establishing a wide fuel break to use for potential future burn operations.

WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOR:

Northerly winds are forecast to be 5-16 mph today, with gusts up to 24 mph. Afternoon thunderstorms could generate gusty, unpredictable winds, as another weather disturbance moves through the area. The relative humidity is forecast to be in the high teens, which is higher than what we've seen in the last several days. Additional cloud cover should moderate temperatures. The forecast high is 84 degrees.

Fire behavior experts predict active fire activity in the southwest and northwest areas of the fire. The southwest portion of the fire is in a remote, heavily timbered area. Flame lengths up to 4 feet are expected in the aspen/timber stringers along the northern fire edge.

Jud Hammer, July 12 Along with the morning update and map, we have included a photo taken near the southern edge of the #GooseFire (the area where we saw the most growth yesterday afternoon through this morning).

ANNOUNCEMENT:

NR Team 5 will host a virtual community meeting on the Goose Fire Facebook page today from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CLOSURES:

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest announced extended area closures to include the Antelope Prong boat launch and the Wade Lake, Hilltop, and Cliff Point campgrounds. Refunds for reservations will be processed by recreation.gov. Official closure information can be found here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices.

STAGE 1 FIRE RESTRICTIONS:

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest moved into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions yesterday. Campfires and stove fires (including charcoal barbecues and grills) are prohibited in the area unless using permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites. Smoking, unless in a vehicle, a building, or an area 3 feet in diameter cleared of vegetation, is also restricted.

The Goose Fire started on July 1, 2021, 32 miles SSE of Ennis, MT near Hoodoo Pass. Initial attack forces responded to suppress the fire, initially located in a 250-acre rock slide area, inaccessible to crews. On July 9, the fire moved eastward into the Lost Spring drainage south of Cliff Lake and north of Hidden Lake, and up onto the Hidden Lake Plateau. Several air tankers dropped retardant to slow further progression. Joe Sampson’s Type 2 Northern Rockies Wildland Fire Management Team 5 assumed command of the fire at 6 am MDT on July 10.

RELATED:

Goose Fire doubles in size after less than 24 hours

As Montana fires spread, agencies prepare resources to respond