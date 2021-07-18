Goose Fire near Ennis grows to more than 6,200 acres

The Goose Fire in Madison County now stands at 6,258 acres burnt with 17 percent containment, according to a Sunday morning update from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 5.

The Goose Fire was started by lightning on July 1 and is located 32 miles south-southeast of Ennis near Hoodoo Pass.

The update said ground crews and helicopters dropping water caught and secured several small spot fires burning in the sage and grass on the northern edge of the fire.

On Sunday, crews to the northwest of the fire will continue burn-out operations to eliminate unburned fuels between the established fire line and the fire's edge, progressing to the first switchback of Hoodoo Pass Road. Crews in the southwest will continue to secure spots and keep the fire north of Brimstone Trail, conducting burnout operations as necessary to stay in line with the fire's movement to the west.

In the east, crews will continue to mop-up and secure the line, cleaning up and removing residual heat. Extensive mop-up is needed in the areas with a dry, deep duff layer that is holding residual heat.

A heavy equipment task force will relocate to the southwest corner of the fire via Landon Road, where they will construct line east of Snowshoe Pass, connecting to already established fireline along Brimstone Trail.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest expanded the area closure around the fire area, extending the boundaries due to recent fire progression. Official closure information can be found here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Campfires and stove fires (including charcoal barbecues and grills) are prohibited in the area unless using permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites. Smoking, unless in a vehicle, a building, or an area 3 feet in diameter cleared of vegetation, is also restricted.