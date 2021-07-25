Granite Pass Complex fires grow to more than 3,000 total acres

The combined acreage of the fires in the Granite Pass Complex has grown to 3,017 with one percent containment as of Sunday, according to an update from the Northern Rockies Region of the Lolo National Forest.

Weather conditions along with the dry condition of dead and down fuels will allow the fires—burning on the west side of Highway 12 near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center—to remain active on the western slopes on Sunday.

The BM Hill fire is displaying the most active fire behavior with single and group tree torching and long-range spotting out half mile from the fire. The Lolo Creek fire is holding within control lines but remains active along the southern perimeter.

On Sunday afternoon, fire activity is expected to increase along the eastern edge of the BM Hill fire. The Shotgun and Boulder fires continue to have heat sources that have picked up with the dry conditions.

The statuses of the four fires in the Granite Pass Complex are as follows:

BM Hill Fire: 2,583 acres. 0% contained. Continue improvements to Granite Cr Rd, East Fork Rd, and Forest Rd 109.

Shotgun Fire: 245 acres. Monitor until more resources arrive.

Lolo Creek Fire: 168 acres. 30% contained. Hold and improve fire lines.

Boulder Creek Fire: 21 acres. Monitor until more resources arrive.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is issuing an Evacuation Warning from Lolo Pass to Cloudburst Creek due to the Lolo Creek fire. Deputies will be notifying residents and visitors along Highway 12 of the warning.