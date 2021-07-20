Granite Pass Complex fires grows to 2,100 acres

LOLO PASS — The Granite Pass Complex fires burning in the area of Lolo Pass have grown to a little over 2,100 acres and remain 0% contained.
Fire behavior is expected to be moderate on Tuesday due to weather conditions.
Fire managers say crews will use roads and natural features to confine all fires of the complex within one control line.
Firefighters are focusing on holding the Lolo Creek Fire from crossing US Highway 12.
A 45 mph speed limit has been posted from Spring Gulch Rd to Lolo Pass due to heavy traffic from crews working in the area.
An evacuation warning remains in place between Lolo Pass to Cloudburst Creek in the area of the Lolo Creek fire.
There are 98 people including a Type II Incident Management Team assigned to the Granite Pass Complex.
The Granite Pass Complex consists of four fires:
- BM Hill Fire: 1,754 acres. Will continue to move NE in Granite Creek.
- Shotgun Fire: 191 acres. Will continue to move N into Boulder Creek.
- Lolo Creek Fire: 156 acres. Expected to impact HWY 12 at any time.
- Boulder Creek Fire: 7 acres. Minimal amount of fire behavior.
