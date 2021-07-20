Evacuation warning expanded near Granite Pass Complex fires

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has expanded the previous evacuation warning along US Highway 12 near Lolo Pass.

The area from Martin Creek – mile marker 10 – to the Idaho border is now covered by the evacuation warning due to the Granite Pass Complex fires.

MTN News

Wildfires burning in the area are "moving down the Highway 12 corridor with potential to impact private property, homes and roads,” a social media post stated.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for the following areas:

Granite Hot Springs

Lolo Hot Springs

homes along, and accessed off Highway 12 between mile marker 10 and the Idaho border.

Residents in the area should be prepared to evacuate immediately if an Evacuation Order is issued.

To receive timely evacuation notifications, residents should sign up for Smart 911. A fire information line is available at (406) 624-9176.