Granite Pass Complex fires nearing 5,000 acres

LOLO PASS — The Granite Pass Complex fires have now burned 4,978 acres and are now 4% contained.

Firefighters are continuing to work on protecting structures and keeping US Highway 12 open in the Lolo Pass area.

An Evacuation Warning remains in effect from Martin Creek on Highway 12 to the Idaho border.

The Granite Pass Complex fire consists of four fires burning on the west side of Highway 12 near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

BM Hill Fire: 4,228 acres and 0% contained, located approximately 1.25 miles north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and one-half mile west of Highway 12. A type one helicopter with ground support crews checked growth on the south end of the fire. Planned activities Sunday are to hold constructed lines and continue to scout for locations to place additional containment lines. Heavy equipment including skidders and masticators will continue to improve the contingency line east of Highway 12 and along the Fish Creek corridor.

Lolo Creek Fire: 165 acres and 4% contained, located approximately one-quarter mile west of Highway 12 and one mile north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Crews were successful in holding the fire within containment lines along the eastern edge of the fire’s perimeter and keeping it from impacting the Highway 12 corridor.

Shotgun Fire: 464 acres and 0% contained, located approximately two miles south of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and four mile west of Highway 12. The fire is expected to merge with the BM Hill Fire in the near future.

Boulder Creek Fire: 121 acres and 0% contained, located approximately five miles west of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Incoming fire personnel will scout the area looking for opportunities to place containment lines.

A fire information line at (406) 624-9176 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

A total of 33 structures are threatened by the Granite Pass Complex. There are 236 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze.