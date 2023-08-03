Gravel Pit Fire burning between Kalispell and Libby along Highway 2

LINCOLN COUNTY - The Gravel Pit fire is burning along U.S. Highway 2 West between Kalispell and Libby near Houghton Creek and McGinnis Meadows roads.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, the fire had burned just over 100 acres.

The fire is burning on the side of Highway 2 so there is a large presence of firefighters, emergency vehicles, and helicopters.

Wildland and structural protection resources are on the scene but there have been no reports of structural damage.

However, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has given pre-evacuation notices to residents who may be affected by the fire.

People are asked to slow down in the area of the fire and avoid stopping to allow crews the room they need to work.