GREAT FALLS — Fergus County Fire Warden Ryan Peterson says that a wildfire near Denton is continuing to burn along Highway 80 north of Stanford.

The Westwind Fire was reported at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday and strong winds quickly pushed the fire east across Highway 80 toward Denton.

There are no reports of damaged structures and no reports of any injuries at this point.

Mutual aid was requested from several agencies and surrounding counties.

Suppression efforts are still underway but are improving.

Peterson says there is no threat to the community of Denton at this time and no evacuation orders have been issued.

Power lines are believed to have started the fire, but information is still being gathered to determine the cause.

We will update you if we get more information.

