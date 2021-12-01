Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Gusty winds pushing Fergus County wildfire

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Wildfire near Denton in Fergus County
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Breaking.jpg
Posted at 9:14 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 11:14:08-05

GREAT FALLS — Fergus County Fire Warden Ryan Peterson says that a wildfire near Denton is continuing to burn along Highway 80 north of Stanford.

The Westwind Fire was reported at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday and strong winds quickly pushed the fire east across Highway 80 toward Denton.

There are no reports of damaged structures and no reports of any injuries at this point.

Mutual aid was requested from several agencies and surrounding counties.

Suppression efforts are still underway but are improving.

Peterson says there is no threat to the community of Denton at this time and no evacuation orders have been issued.

Power lines are believed to have started the fire, but information is still being gathered to determine the cause.

We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader