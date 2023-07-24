Hayden Fire south of Salmon, Idaho grows to 7,000 acres

MISSOULA - A wildfire burning south of Salmon, Idaho has grown to over 7,000 acres.

The Hayden Fire is located 33 miles south of Salmon and 20 miles northwest of Leadore, Idaho.

The blaze is burning in the Carol, Wade, and Paradise Creek drainages as well as the upper reaches of Hayden Creek on the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Winds of Sunday, July 23, 2023, caused significant fire growth to the north and east.

Fire managers report that by 1 p.m. crews had to pull back fro the blaze due to safety concerns.

MTN News

The fire was first detected on July 19, 2023, and remains 0% contained. There are 386 people assigned to the fire.

Road and trail closures remain in effect in the area of the Hayden Fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.